Liberty Poole of Love Island outlines what she and Kaz will do after they leave the villa.

After leaving the villa, Love Island star Liberty Poole has revealed her intentions for the next few weeks.

After breaking up with her boyfriend Jake Cornish, Liberty decided to depart the ITV2 show before the final.

After realizing that the “spark” was vanished, the pair called it quits just days before the final.

Liberty gave an unpleasant interview on This Morning shortly after leaving the villa, in which she ruled out reuniting with Jake.

When asked whether they could try it out in the real world, she answered, “I absolutely made the right decision.”

“I still adore him; that isn’t going to go away just like that. I simply believe I’ve made the best decision possible.”

Liberty’s romance with Jake may have cooled, but her friendship with Kaz will continue, as the two are going to move in together.

“I’m going to miss Kaz the most,” Liberty remarked in her farewell interview.

“However, I’m hoping that we’ll be able to find a place together soon, so I won’t have to miss her for long.”

In their exit interview, winners Liam and Millie revealed Liberty’s plan, saying that several of the girls and males will be moving in together in Essex.

“I adore where I’m from, but I’d like to branch out and relocate somewhere new, and Essex appears to be the ideal location,” Liam remarked. I knew some of the males in the villa with whom I got along so well, and they mentioned moving in together and wishing to relocate to Essex, so that’s something I’d definitely consider, and it’s actually my aim to relocate to Essex.

“We haven’t been apart long enough to miss each other and do the things that normal couples do,” Millie explained. But the villa girls will rent a house in Essex, and the boys will rent a house in Essex, and we’ll see how it goes for six months before moving in together.”