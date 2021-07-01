Liberty Poole of Love Island once piqued Jesy Nelson’s interest.

Liberty Poole of Love Island attracted the interest of Jesy Nelson’s ex-boyfriend before joining the resort.

Sean Sagar was taken with the 21-year-old Nando waitress.

On Instagram, the actor liked Liberty’s selfie. Love Islander George Day has previously liked her Instagram photos.

George appeared on the show during season six, however his time on the show was cut short because he failed to meet his match after only three days.

Liberty has been in a relationship with Jake Cornish since the first episode.

When late arrival Chloe Borrows threw a wrench in the works, the couple faced their first obstacle as a new couple.

At one point, viewers at home believed Chloe, a financial services marketing executive, had set her sights on Jake, but we subsequently found she changed her mind and chose to marry model Aaron Francis.