Liberty Poole of Love Island makes a shocking admission as two of her co-stars are ejected from the island.

The Love Island mansion will be shattered in tonight’s episode, with two people being ejected from the island.

The audience was asked to vote for their favorite female and boy. The six islanders with the lowest number of votes are in danger of being eliminated tonight.

Lucinda Strafford, Chloe Burrows, Andrea-Jane Bunker, Teddy Soares, Toby Aromolaran, and Danny Bibby are the islanders who are in danger, according to Tuesday night’s program.

Brad McClelland of Love Island finds love in a new manner after leaving the villa

Millie Court receives a text message that reads, “Millie, Liberty, Kaz, and Faye.” Now you must choose which boy to expel from the island.”

Soon after, Aaron Francis receives a text message that reads, “Aaron, Liam, Jake, and Hugo.” Now you must choose which girl to dump.”

“My dumping prediction tonight: Danny and AJ/Lucinda #loveisland,” one fan tweeted.

“The most ideal dumping would be Chloe and Danny. # LoveIsland,” remarked another.

Liberty Poole unexpectedly informs partner Jake Cornish that she loves him later in the program.

Liberty will comment, referring to Jake’s 1970s clothing, “Babe, I love you, but you’re giving me the ick.”

She then turns around and says to Faye Winter, “S**t.” “Did I just say that?” you might wonder.

Liberty informs Jake the next day that it merely “slipped out.”

Three new singles will join the villa after the departure of two islanders.

Hugo Hammond gets a text that says, “Islanders.” The night hasn’t come to an end yet. Get ready for Georgia, Tyler, and Abigail to arrive. #triplethreat”

Georgia Townend tells Kaz Kamwi for the first time, “He loves you,” referring to newcomer Tyler Cruickshank.

Is Tyler going to be the one for Kaz?

Tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, Love Island resumes.

The episodes are accessible on BritBox the next morning.