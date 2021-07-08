Liberty Poole is having trouble in paradise as Jake Cornish grafts new girl Millie Court.

Love Island is currently in its second week, and Thursday’s episode is expected to be even more dramatic.

On Wednesday’s episode, Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka had a falling out, and the new girls went on dates with three boys of their choice.

Other islanders appear to be getting ready to jump ship after Aaron told Sharon he was done with their relationship.

Millie touching Liam’s sweat alarmed Love Island viewers.

Here’s what’s going to happen in Thursday’s episode:

Jake Cornish has stated that his type is tiny and blonde from the beginning, and both of the new girls meet that description.

Jake, on the other hand, appears to have taken a shine to newcomer Millie Court, claiming that she is his regular ‘type’ at the beach hut.

Jake and Millie have a conversation in front of Liberty Poole and Kaz Kamwi later in the show.

“It’s not great to witness, but he has to do what he has to do,” Liberty explains. I’m just going to relax and see what happens.”

Chloe Burrows is presently seeing Hugo Hammond, but the two have stated that they are only a “friendship pair.”

Lucinda Strafford, a new girl, asks Chloe whether she has a crush on anyone, and Chloe answers that Toby Aromolaran is her type on paper, but she loves Kaz too much.

Later, she draws Toby aside for a discussion, and he goes on to tell Chloe that she “intrigues” him.

“I’d like to get to know you,” Chloe says. Do you want to learn more about me?”

But what will Toby’s response be?

The girls each choose a boy to put in the ‘Love Island jail,’ but not before debating whether or not to share a kiss.

Kaz takes the stage first, and Toby is blown away.

Toby remarks in the Beach Hut, “She really went in for it.” She set the tone for the rest of the girls.”

Despite the events of the previous night, Sharon chooses Aaron.

Sharon kisses Aaron’s cheek instead of leaning in for a kiss as Aaron leans in for a kiss.

Chloe choose Toby, and the two kiss, but what will Kaz think?