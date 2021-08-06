Liberty on Love Island answers to Jake’s remark about her appearance.

Liberty Poole talks to her lover Jake Cornish about her anxieties about her appearance in the first look preview video for Love Island.

In Thursday’s episode, the islanders had a ‘Movie Night,’ when they saw footage of the cast that they hadn’t seen previously.

Jake was seen telling some of the other males that he wasn’t sexually attracted to Liberty and that he didn’t want to “tear her clothes off” in one of them.

Jake’s pranks in Casa Amor on Love Island are revealed in explosive scenes.

This was, however, during the start of their relationship.

However, on Friday’s episode, Liberty expresses her displeasure with Jake’s remark and confronts him about it.

“I know I’m probably not like a supermodel or this or that, and that’s why I usually lead with my personality and things, so hearing you say I don’t want to take her clothes off, I don’t know if the attraction is 100 percent, that f****** hurt,” Liberty says, agitated.

She then goes to the beach bungalow and expresses her reservations.

Liberty’s supporters have taken to Twitter to show their support.

“The first glance has made me so sad because I need Liberty to know that she is so lovely and that everyone loves her and that she deserves so much better than Jake #LoveIsland,” one user tweeted.

“The first look for tonight made me cry, all I want to do is wrap Liberty and Teddy in bubble wrap #LoveIsland,” another said.

“Nah, the first look at Love Island tonight, Liberty is genuinely so stunning, I feel terrible for her,” a third added.