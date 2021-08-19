Liberty from Love Island dumps Jake as she takes off her relationship band.

According to rumours, Liberty from Love Island has dumped Jake just days before the show’s finale.

Jake discussed his relationship with Liberty on last night’s show after the two were rated one of the villa’s least compatible couples.

“Bumps in the path get you closer,” he remarked.

“We’re on our way up, and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

But it appears that things have taken a turn for the worst, as Liberty will remove the bracelet Jake gave her when he asked her to be his girlfriend tonight, signaling the end of their seven-week romance.

According to The Mirror, Jake and Liberty decide to call it quits ahead of Monday’s final in a teaser trailer for tonight’s episode.

Liberty rushes out before sobbing and claiming that she and Jake might not be right for each other.

“I just don’t think we’re right for each other…” she admits as she is suddenly joined by someone who does not appear to be Jake.

Liberty tells her lover later in tears, “I simply don’t feel like you love me for who I am, and I want someone who loves me for who I am.”

“What are we saying then, are we saying we’ll go our separate ways?” Jake asks, surprised.

Liberty appears to be toying with the bracelet he gave her after removing it off her wrist in the video.

She then sobs as the couple appears to have decided to part.