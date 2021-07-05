Liberty and Jake visit the Hideaway for the first time this season on Love Island 2021.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole, who met on Love Island, are due to spend a night in the Hideaway on Monday’s episode.

Tonight’s episode is expected to be plenty of drama, with one boy being ejected from the villa and couples’ relationships heating up.

Jake and Liberty will take their love to the next level by being chosen to visit the Hideaway in this episode.

On Love Island, who does Rachel choose? Chuggs and Brad’s story ends on a cliffhanger.

“Islanders,” Faye Winters will receive a text message. The Hideaway is now open. Please select a lucky couple that will be alone for the night. #latenightsnack #taketheplunge”

The islanders agree that Jake and Liberty should spend the night in the hideaway, and Jake celebrates by jumping in the pool before the two move inside and prepare for a night alone together.

Because they haven’t been chosen to go on a date outside the villa, this will be the first time the couple has spent some quality alone time together.

As she speaks in the beach hut, Liberty appears to be just as delighted as Jake.

“So, the Hideaway opens for the first time in 2021,” Liberty explains. I’m looking forward to seeing what it looks like and what happens.”

Jake offers Liberty a massage while they are in the Hideaway, and the two get to know each other better and discuss about their previous relationships.

The next morning, while each couple shares a romantic brunch, Jake mentions that he might be interested in any other islanders who arrive.

“If a female came in here who was my type, and you know my type, I would want to get to know her,” Jake says. We’ve both come to the same place for the same cause. You’d still get to know a lad if there was one and he was your type.”