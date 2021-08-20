Liberty and Jake left the resort just days before the final.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole, who were a pair on Love Island, have left the show only days before the finale.

Despite coming close to winning the £50,000 prize pool, the duo has opted to withdraw from the competition.

Scenes of the couple leaving are expected to be shown on tonight’s broadcast, Friday, August 20.

The villa’s longest-lasting coupling of 2021 was announced to be finished in yesterday’s show.

Liberty Poole sobbed uncontrollably as she told Jake that their relationship had come to an end.

“If I’m not making him happy, I don’t want to be in this relationship,” he said Faye Winter. I can only be myself. I can’t be phony; I can’t act as if I’m pleased when I’m not.

“I’m not undermining Jake in any way. He’s a nice man, but I don’t think we’re the appropriate fit.”

“It was an incredibly difficult decision for the couple to make, but it felt like the right thing to do,” a source told MailOnline.

“They’d given it their all on camera and wanted to give their friends in other couples a chance to win as well,” she said.

“Saying farewell was difficult for all of the Islanders since they’ve become so close, almost like family, but they’ll be reunited soon.

“It’s not over for Jake and Liberty yet; there are still a lot of sentiments to work through, so who knows what may happen in the future.”