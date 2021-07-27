Liberty and Jake from Love Island were put to the test in a racy Casa Amor challenge.

When the main Love Island villa and Casa Amor compete in the Raunchy Race challenge tonight, Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole’s relationship will be put to the test.

Both groups will get a text message instructing them to compete against one another in a series of “saucy challenges,” with the first villa to complete each earning a point.

At the end of the competition, the villa with the most points wins a party.

“The boy whose name comes first alphabetically must snog every girl,” states the first text.

When the smallest male is told to kiss the girl he likes the most, Liberty is concerned that Jake will be forced to kiss one of the newcomers.

Jake becomes terrified as the shortest girl is requested to kiss the tallest boy for 15 seconds.

“It is what it is,” he added while speaking at the Beach Hut. It’s a good time. It’s a difficult task. I really hope it wasn’t significant.”

The lads got into a game of truth or dare on Monday, during which many of them kissed female from the group despite being coupled up.

Six new male competitors have joined the original girls in the main villa, but they have so far managed to keep their activities platonic.

Hugo Hammond will try to make a move on Amy Day, while newcomer Clarisse Juliette will focus on Teddy Soares in Casa Amor.

Teddy informs Clarisse that he is already involved with Faye, but she responds, “Obviously, this is to find the one who you want to be with.” If there is someone who would be a better fit for you…”

“Are you saying you’re better suited to me?” Teddy inquired. Clarisse responds, “I believe so!”

Chloe Burrows, who is presently in a friendship relationship with Hugo, sets her sights on Dale Mehmet in the main villa.