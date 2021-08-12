Liberty and Jake are on the rocks on Love Island as he talks to Mary about children.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish’s conversation with Mary Bedford regarding children on Thursday’s Love Island went off the rails.

The first look video for Love Island shows Chloe Burrows and Liberty watching Mary and Jake converse.

Liberty confides in Chloe, claiming that she believes she is overthinking but that she is simply being “perceptive.”

“Sometimes excellent things fall apart so that better things can fall together,” Jake explained.

“It’s like one door closes and another door opens,” Mary agrees.

Liberty then gets up and walks to the dressing room with Chloe, where she begins to cry at the incident.

Jake and Liberty have been together since the first episode and have yet to have any big problems.

During Casa Amor, the couple remained faithful, but fans spotted Jake urging the other lads to have romantic relationships with other girls.

Mary is presently seeing newcomer Aaron Simpson, who has only been in the villa for a few days.

However, the two appear to be getting along, as he organized a picnic for Mary on the day beds.