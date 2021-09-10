Libertarians are calling for a “massive noncompliance” with Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate.

President Joe Biden’s decision to establish vaccine mandates was harshly condemned by the Libertarian Party, which called for “mass noncompliance” with the new rules.

On Thursday, Biden signed two executive orders requiring COVID vaccination for government employees and contractors, as well as requesting that the Department of Labor produce an emergency rule requiring firms with more than 100 employees to ensure that their personnel are vaccinated or tested weekly.

Following the announcement on Thursday, the Libertarian Party’s main Twitter account, as well as some of the party’s state organizations, protested the new demands.

“We warned you we are #AlreadyAgainstTheNextMandate,” the party tweeted. With his recent EO, Biden is directly threatening millions of people’s bodily autonomy.”

“This isn’t how you lead. This is a clear case of power abuse. This is not a democratic republic. They declared, “This is tyranny.”

“Vaccine mandates will not lead to wider faith in the science, it will only lead to #MassNonCompliance,” the Libertarian Party added in a later tweet.

“You’re not a dictator, you can’t impose vaccines on people,” the party stated in response to a message from Biden’s official Twitter account on Thursday.

“We will Not Comply!” the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire tweeted after sharing an Associated Press (AP) report regarding Biden’s announcement. All federal mandates must be repealed! #MassNonCompliance.”

— Libertarian Party of the United States (@LPNational) on September 9, 2021

“Nothing pulls libertarians together more than asking government to stick its requirements where the sun don’t shine,” the Texas Libertarian Party said. #massnoncompliance.”

The Washington Libertarian Party stated that they were not against vaccinations, but opposed the mandates.

“Acti-vax [sic]is not what we are. The Washington party stated, “We are pro-bodily autonomy.” “This isn’t just about this mandate; it’s about the precedent it establishes. The government has crossed the line that has been drawn. We now stand with all those who believe in self-determination. #StandWithUs #MassNonCompliance,” says the group.

The Connecticut branch of the Libertarian Party tweeted a photo and message from former Representative Ron Paul, a well-known Libertarian, saying, “Our time is here.” Let it not be said of our grandchildren that we remained silent as tyranny loomed.”

