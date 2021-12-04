Liberal TV hosts compare the United States to Gilead over abortion.

The United States Supreme Court is considering a challenge to the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which established a long-standing abortion rights precedent, and two renowned pundits voiced strong opinions on the subject on Friday.

The nine justices heard oral arguments this week in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a potentially significant case in which Mississippi is requesting that the Court reverse Roe and allow the state’s near-total ban on abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy.

Joy Reid of MSNBC and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show also addressed the matter on Friday, with Reid concentrating her rage on Republicans and Colbert emphasizing the Court’s makeup. Both made comparisons between the United States and autocratic governments.

On her MSNBC show The ReidOut, Reid declared, “Welcome to the new Gilead, right here in the United States of America.”

She was referring to Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale, which depicted a fictional Christian conservative state.

The costumes from the HBO series based on the book, The Handmaid’s Tale, have become a staple of many anti-abortion marches.

“Women aren’t welcome here,” Reid stated emphatically.

“Correction: women who do not exist simply as receptacles for a fetus are not welcome here,” she continued, before moving on to the Mississippi case before the Supreme Court and showing a footage of Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett during oral arguments asking about adoption.

Reid then went after Republicans who call themselves pro-life but oppose abortion. Republican presidents appointed six of the nine Supreme Court justices.

“Republicans enjoy claiming to be pro-life. “But the more appropriate label is pro-birth,” Reid explained. “Because they cease caring after that baby is delivered.” They may not even view you as fully human depending on the color of your skin.” “If they cared about children after they were born, they’d support universal health care, social services, food for children whose families couldn’t afford it, fully funding education, and gun regulation so kids don’t have to go through mass shooter drills at school,” she continued.

“They would back the Build Back Better agenda, which invests in housing and the environment while also providing the most inexpensive health-care expansion in a decade.” Unfortunately, there isn’t one. This is a condensed version of the information.