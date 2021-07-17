Lib Dem leader is chastised for making a “racist” remark during a discussion.

Liverpool Lib Dem leader Richard Kemp was chastised by the council’s chief executive after making a statement that was branded racist by a colleague councillor.

Councillor Kemp mentioned “Indians on the ground” during a debate yesterday evening before the council’s newly formed audit committee about staffing capacity within the council’s scrutiny teams.

Councillor Kemp argued that the teams needed more support employees, saying, “I realize that there may be assistance from top officers in supporting scrutiny, but they also need Indians on the ground to support that job directly.”

Following that, council chief executive Tony Reeves addressed the phrase in comments, asking councillors and officers to refrain from using it.

“As we strive to go forward as a council in a way that allows us to properly serve all of our communities, I just want to remind both councillors and officers that we need to be very conscious of the language we use,” Mr Reeves added.

“I don’t want to make a huge deal out of it, but I believe it is critical that both councillors and police refrain from using such terms.”

Lila Bennett, a Labour councillor and fellow committee member, was more forthright in her criticism, calling councillor Kemp’s remarks racist.

“I just want to move on from that racist remark that we just heard,” she remarked.

“I understand why the chief executive has chosen to address it in this manner, but as a councillor who represents a varied mix of ethnicities and origins, I find that comment offensive.

“It’s racist, and I’d like it recorded.”

During that part of the argument, Councillor Kemp remained silent.