Liam’s passport is being demanded by Love Island supporters.

Viewers of Love Island are demanding to see Liam’s passport to verify his age.

The sun-drenched villa was looking a little lonely after Shannon Singh’s shocking exit, until fans were introduced to two new islanders.

When newcomers Liam Reardon and Chuggs Wallis arrived at the villa on Thursday night’s show, they caused quite a stir.

However, it was Liam’s age that sparked outrage on Twitter.

The public voted on which lass they wanted to see spend time with each of the novices over a candlelit dinner before the episode aired.

Fans chose Faye Winter to accompany Liam, and Sharon Gaffka to accompany Chuggs, who is 23 years old.

Some viewers were unimpressed with these pairings, as both Faye and Sharon appeared to be settling down.

Faye was debating whether PE teacher Hugo Hammond was her type on paper, while Sharon agreed to see where things went with model Aaron Francis.

Despite this, fans were even more surprised when they found that Liam, a bricklayer from Wales, is only 21 years old during the date.

He was born in the year 1999.

“If I reduce my age range on Hinge, will the boys look like Liam?” asked @KatieWillxo.

“Liam is this year’s Finley, with no one believing his genuine age of 21,” @johnsonlouise_ remarked.

“How is Liam 21? Is he counting his years in dog years?” tweeted @Vee raee.

@mervn25 “Liam looks like a father of three,” I agreed, “but are you my age mate?”

Faye, a 26-year-old lettings manager from Devon, looked taken aback by Liam’s age before explaining she has previously dated younger men.