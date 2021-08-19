Liam Smith vs. Anthony Fowler: When is the fight, how can I watch it, and where can I watch it live?

When Liam Smith and Anthony Taylor face off later this year for Merseyside bragging rights, the two will battle toe-to-toe for Merseyside bragging rights.

Fowler enters the fight fresh off a stoppage victory over Germany’s Rico Mueller at Fight Camp, and he’ll face former world champion Smith in a significant test.

Smith last fought in May, when he was defeated by Magomed Kurbanov in disputed circumstances.

The rivalry between the two will draw a lot of attention in the region and across the country. Here’s all you need to know about the fight.

On Saturday, October 9th, Liam Smith will face Anthony Fowler. The fight will take place when the undercard has been finalized, which has not yet been officially confirmed.

The bout will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

DAZN is providing exclusive access to the fight for a limited time at a special introductory pricing of just £1.99 per month.

The subscription covers live, on demand, and highlights of the action, as well as documentaries, boxing shows, and classic fights, and may be cancelled at any time.

“People are accusing me of disregarding him, but I come from too fine a family to overlook anyone,” Smith told the Echo. They’d put me in my place if I did that. I’ll never, ever overlook Anthony Fowler, especially in front of such a large crowd at the Arena. But I’m confident in my own abilities, and I’ll take on anyone, especially in the United Kingdom.”

“It’s different because I’m more scared for this bout than I am for the normal fight, but that’s understandable,” Fowler told the Echo. This, in my opinion, is not a personal matter. We’re both Scousers who work hard to achieve our goals while also caring for our families. It’s simply business; I’m not taking it personally.”