Liam Smith is looking to retain his spotless record against Anthony Fowler and prove he is a little Brit special.

When Liam Smith takes on Liverpool opponent Anthony Fowler at a sold-out M&S Bank Arena next Saturday night (October 9), he aims to show why he is a bit of a Brit special.

During his 33-fight career, ‘Beefy’ has fought alongside the greatest in his division, never losing to a British opponent.

His only three losses were in Russia, against the top Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Jaime Munguia, and the unbeaten Russian Magomed Kurbanov.

“As a pro, I’ve never lost against a domestic fighter,” he remarked. I’ll beat Anthony Fowler; I’ll never lose to a fighter from my own country. That’s a great little album to have.

“Since turning pro, I’ve had over 30 fights and have never lost against a British opponent. I’m not going to fight another domestic opponent unless it’s a Eubank or someone similar if I beat Fowler.

“I’m convinced that every day of the week and twice on Sunday, I’ll beat Anthony Fowler. If I give it my all, I’ll defeat Anthony Fowler. The way I see the fight going, it’ll start out competitive, then go on to experience, cuteness, and everything else. “I’ll put a stop to him on the straight.”

Former WBO Super-Welterweight World Champion Smith (29-3-1, 16 KOs) was last seen in May, when he lost a controversial decision to undefeated Kurbanov in Russia, but he will now seek to bounce back against Fowler in his first fight back in the United States since March 2019.

That night, he easily dispatched Sam Eggington, the former British, European, and Commonwealth welterweight champion, outclassing and halting him in the fifth round.

He’s confident that the local derby will go the same way.

“For four rounds, I think he (Fowler) is a fine fighter, but after that, he reverts to his old ways. Once the fight reaches four rounds, it can only go one way. I’ll just show him that I’m a step ahead of him, and he wasn’t quite ready for it yet.

“I’ve fought larger punchers and better fighters, I’ve fought in local derbies with my brothers, and he’s got a lot to cope with next week.” We’ll have a good time in the.” “The summary comes to an end.”