Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler, as well as James Metcalf, Luke Willis, Peter McGrail, Robbie Davies junior, and Blane Hyland, have all won big fights.

In a boxing ring, Saturday night’s widely anticipated local derby produced the rarest of outcomes: both competitors walked away with their prospects boosted.

Liam Smith won the competition, and promoter Eddie Hearn promised him a rematch with Jesse Vargas in Las Vegas early next year.

While Anthony Fowler’s readiness to skip a few divisions and fight a former world champion who has yet to lose to a domestic opponent means he will fight for the European title next. Also, he needs to buy a house for his new son! But on a stacked Matchroom night that delivered all it promised – including a bout of the year candidate between Ted Cheeseman and Troy Williamson – 10,000 ecstatic fight fans inside Liverpool’s M&S Arena were also major winners.

“It was really incredible in here tonight.” “That was a night I’ll never forget,” Smith remarked after stopping Fowler in the eighth round with a brilliant left hook that saw Fowler’s corner throw in the towel as referee Howard Foster waved the fight off.

“It was a fantastic battle.” I knew it was going to be a tough race, particularly for the first six. I know he’s a good fighter when he’s fresh, but I did say that experience is a significant factor in boxing. I got off to a terrible start, and having slow legs against him is a nightmare.” Fowler was terrifying throughout the first three rounds, creating a cut above Smith’s left eye in the first round and rocking the former world champion with huge right punches in the third. However, Smith followed up a powerful fourth with a quick, fast chopping right hand in the fifth that knocked Fowler out right in front of Smith’s brothers, who screamed at the Toxteth man to stay on the canvas.

Fowler stood up straight.

But, despite his moniker, Smith was nearly mechanical in his mental processes, blocking out the charged atmosphere in order to remain measured, calculating, systematic, and ultimately effective.

“I stated all along I’ve been in with bigger punchers and,” Smith continued.

“The summary comes to an end.”