Liam Reardon kisses two new girls, infuriating Love Island followers.

Despite being paired up with Millie Court, Liam Reardon kissed two new girls in Monday night’s program, causing outrage among Love Island viewers.

The males were sent to Casa Amor, where they met six fresh single girls.

Hugo Hammond dared Salma Naran to kiss the girl and boy of her choosing while the Casa Amor islanders were playing a game of truth or dare.

She chose Liam and Clarisse Juliette, and the three of them shared a kiss.

Read more: Casa Amor line-up set for Love Island 2021

Some supporters were displeased with Liam’s participation.

“Ah man, I’m so disappointed in Liam #loveisland,” one Twitter user said.

“We’re not furious Liam, we’re just disappointed #LoveIsland,” said another.

“I didn’t realise Liam was like THIS?!,” one spectator wrote on social media. Our Casa Amor victim will be millies #loveisland”