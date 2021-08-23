Liam Reardon and Millie Court were chosen Love Island 2021 winners.

Following an emotional live final in Majorca, the pair was declared as the victors.

In the villa, Liam and Millie have had a lot of drama, with Liam cheating on her in Casa Amor.

But, after much grovelling, Liam was able to reclaim Millie, and the two have since gone from strength to strength.

On the final day of Love Island, the contestants are kept in a hidden third villa.

The islanders’ final days in the villa were documented in tonight’s finale, which culminated in a summer party when some poignant professions of love were made.

The first couple to declare their love for each other was Liam and Millie.

“I feel like I’m getting married!” Millie exclaimed.

“I walked into the Villa seven weeks ago, unsure of what my trip would entail. I knew I just had eyes for you, though.

“Things took a turn for the worst, but I knew I couldn’t stay away any longer, and all I wanted was to be back in your arms. For the rest of our lives, I’d gladly let you sing to me!”

“Laying next to you made me forget I was in bed and nearly made me feel like I was flying on a cloud high up in the sky,” Liams explained.

“As our voyage draws to a close, I reflect on how much I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. We’ve embarked on a new adventure: life outside the Villa.”

During their profession of love, Chloe and Toby became boyfriend and girlfriend.

“Toby,” Chloe said. Who’d have guessed that you and I would have made it this far? From the initial snog on the balcony to the bootylicious challenge, it’s obvious that we’ve always had a special bond.

“I was hoping to meet someone when I came into this Villa, but I didn’t expect to meet someone as beautiful as you.”

“I’m not the best with words,” Toby said, “but I’m prepared to try for you, Chlo.” I know that if I glance up while reading this statement of love with those piercing blue eyes staring at me, I might.” “The summary comes to an end.”