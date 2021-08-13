Liam from Love Island is in love with Millie.

Liam and Millie are back on track and becoming closer after a rocky few days.

While the males were at Casa Amor, Liam got close to Lillie, one of the new girls, and even kissed her.

Fans were outraged by the move, expecting Liam would remain faithful to Millie even if they were apart.

Following the Dirty Dancing challenge, Liam tells Millie on tonight’s episode, “I already feel like I’ve fallen.”

She admits to having similar feelings, stating, “I look at you and feel a certain way.” I’d want to mention a few things.”

Liam admits that it’s on the tip of his tongue, but that he shouldn’t say it just yet.

Tonight, the couples will face another difficult challenge in which they must guess what the public thinks of them.

They’ll have to figure out who the hottest pair is, as well as who is the most combative and intellectual.

They will be thrown a party if they win.