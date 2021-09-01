LGBT+ persons in sport are breaking down boundaries thanks to a community running group.

A jogging organization in Liverpool is encouraging LGBT+ persons to participate in local sports.

Liverpool Frontrunners was founded in 2015 with the purpose of improving the physical and mental health of the LGBT+ community in Liverpool.

The club of about 60 people is headquartered in Sefton Park and meets for a weekly group run every Wednesday.

Mitch Hawkins, a 40-year-old Grassendale resident, created the organisation after finding a void in the market for LGBT+ sports in Liverpool.

The avid runner wants to provide a safe area for LGBT+ people to participate in sports activities without having to hide any aspect of their identity.

“There are typically many challenges for LGBT+ individuals approaching athletics as an adult, often originating from being absolutely put off by most sport as a child,” Mitch told The Washington Newsday.

“We are there to create a welcome and encouraging environment for everyone to try it.”

Liverpool Frontrunners aspires to provide a safe environment in which people may flourish without having to hide any aspect of their identity.

While the sports industry has made significant progress in increasing LGBT+ exposure, Mitch believes that there is still a long way to go and much work to be done to repair trust with the LGBT+ community.

“Visibility, as well as active inclusion and support, are important,” Mitch concluded.

“Seeing people like you participate and succeed might inspire others to take that crucial first step, which is often the most difficult.”

Frontrunners reaches out beyond Liverpool to a global network of more than 100 organizations.

The program began in 1974 in San Francisco and served as a safe haven for LGBT+ athletes who had encountered homophobia, biphobia, or transphobia in traditional sporting environments.

The Liverpool branch welcomes all LGBT+ persons, whether they are new to running or seasoned veterans, and introduces them to a warm and accepting environment.

Liverpool Frontrunners will have about 60 members by 2021.

“At its core, Liverpool Frontrunners is a social running group,” Mitch continued.

“Our mission is to use running to promote physical and emotional wellness in the LGBT+ community.

“Building a community is a significant part of that, even if it isn’t.”

