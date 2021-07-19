LFCTV GO allows Liverpool FC supporters to watch every pre-season match live.

Liverpool FC supporters can watch every pre-season match live on LFCTV GO.

This summer, Liverpool Football Club fans can watch all of the pre-season action on LFCTV GO, guaranteeing that they don’t miss a single second of it.

Fans can watch live games and exclusive Reds material on the club’s streaming service at any time, and new customers can get their first month free starting now.

The package arrives just in time for fans to follow the team’s pre-season games and progress in and around their training camp in Austria.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all returned from injury to practice with Liverpool FC’s 34-man squad in Salzburg ahead of the new season.

They will be joining the Liverpool FC Academy’s emerging young talent, as well as players returning from the Euro 2020 and Copa America tournaments, including new defender Ibrahima Konate.

“We prepare after a long break for a prolonged season,” Jurgen Klopp stated of his hopes for the summer training camp.

“As a result, from a specialized aspect, the training will be incredibly difficult. It’s already tense in the situation they’re in. As a result, we must be resourceful, and everyone is accountable for maintaining a good outlook.

“I told the lads that they are all responsible and that they must all take responsibility. Everyone, not just the elderly or the seasoned, is accountable for keeping a pleasant atmosphere here. And if you have any issues, please come to me so we can discuss them, resolve them, and then go on.”

The following pre-season games will be broadcast live and exclusively on LFCTV GO, which can be accessed from any location in the world:

Liverpool FC v FSV Mainz 05 (5:15pm); Liverpool FC v Hertha BSC (5:45pm); Liverpool FC v Hertha BSC (5:45pm); Liverpool FC v Hertha BSC (5:45pm); Liverpool FC v Hertha BSC (5:45pm); Liverpool FC v Hertha BSC (5:45pm); Liverpool FC v Hertha BSC (5:45pm); Liverpool FC v Hertha BSC (5:45pm); (7:20pm)

LFCTV GO subscribers will be able to follow all of the action from the start of the 2021/22 season in August, as the platform provides replays of all first-team games as well as access to more than 50 live games each year, including pre-season, academy, and more. The site is open to fans. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”