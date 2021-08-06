LFC fan is ‘near tears’ after receiving a call from the club over a ticket issue.

An LFC supporter who has not visited the club since the pandemic began was brought to tears after receiving a call from the club.

Jacqui De La Maziere and her companion Andie were “absolutely over the moon” earlier this week when they received an email informing them they had been entered into the ticket ballot for Liverpool’s opening home game of the season on August 21 at Anfield.

Jacqui, a veteran who suffers from PTSD and autism, explained that she was awarded two ambulant disability ballot tickets – one for herself and one for her spouse, who is classified as her personal assistant.

In anticipation, the couple quickly booked train tickets and a hotel for their stay from their home in Northumberland to Liverpool.

However, when Jacqui attempted to purchase the tickets on Wednesday, she was unable to do so due to a difficulty with the booking system.

Jacqui, an Anfield native, told The Washington Newsday: “I logged on at the specified time, but was only permitted to purchase one ticket.

“I selected the right tickets but it wouldn’t let me check out for a pa ticket.”

“I spent an hour on the disability telephone line without receiving a response.

“I spent another hour on live chat and was told it would be escalated to management and someone would contact me today.”

Jacqui said she was saddened at the prospect of not being able to attend the match and was nearly in tears when she received a call from LFC on Thursday informing her that the matter had been rectified.

Jacqui alleges she was informed that the issue arose as a consequence of a booking system fault – and she thinks that many others may have been impacted as a result.

She is, however, delighted to come to Liverpool for the first time in two years after securing two tickets in the kop.

According to Jacqui: “We have not visited in two years.

“You know what, it’s the first game of the season and I know there’s going to be a mosaic on the kop for the 97 fans that. “