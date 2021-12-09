Lexx Meeks, the murder suspect in the case of Kalyn Moore, smiles in his mugshot after his arrest.

The guy arrested and accused with the murder of Kalyn Moore, Lexx Zaveir Meeks, has been chastised for smiling in his booking photo.

According to East Cleveland Police, Moore’s body was discovered in a field between Terrace and Euclid avenues, just south of Hastings Avenue, on December 6. Around 9.30 a.m., officials were alerted by a dogwalker.

Moore, 28, was murdered by a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The East Cleveland Police Department released a photo of Meeks smiling during his booking shot to their Facebook page, condemning his facial expression.

“This is a booking photo of Lexx Zaveir Meeks,” the message read. Mr. Meeks appears to have won a free trip to Disneyland.

“Instead, Mr Meeks was charged with the murder of Kalyn Moore, whose body was discovered at Hawley Park on December 6th.

“All I can hope is that Mr. Meeks remembers his courtroom position.”

“All we can say is our heartfelt condolences to the Moore family.” We wish to bring justice to her family.” Those who commented on the page chastised Meeks while expressing sympathy for Moore’s family. Some questioned why the East Cleveland Police Department opted to make the photo public in a place where Moore’s family might view it.

Call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234 if you have any information.

The website Crime Grade has given Cuyahoga County a C+ grade. This suggests that the crime rate is similar to that of the average US county.

During a typical year, the crime rate in Cuyahoga County is 36.20 per 1,000 residents. Cuyahoga County residents often believe the southwest section of the county to be the safest.

In Cuyahoga County, your chances of becoming a victim of crime might range from one in ten in the north neighborhoods to one in 55 in the southwest.

Cuyahoga County scored a F for the particular crime of murder. This signifies that the murder rate is substantially greater than the national average.

During a year, Cuyahoga County has a murder rate of 0.14 per 1,000 population. This is a condensed version of the information.