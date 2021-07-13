Lewis’s faded glitz on the 5th level has been stuck in time.

Department stores have always had a mystical quality about them.

These grand shopping emporiums present themselves as a neatly unpacked toybox or a glossy 1960s magazine you can walk through, taking in the aroma of perfume combined with the bold colors of vintage cigarette packaging lifted from the page, with their splendour of warm lights flickering in display cabinets.

While a department store’s focus is on dazzle every sense in every direction, there is still a hushed secrecy regarding where more of this enchantment might be hidden. Perhaps there’s a secret room within these real-life dolls houses that only the shopkeepers are aware of and keep to themselves.

Quiggins was the centre of Liverpool’s alternative scene, home to goths, punks, and skaters.

This was very much the situation in Liverpool’s famed Lewis’s department store.

In 2009, just as the lights on Lewis’s window displays were about to go out for good, a photography exhibition uncovered the department store’s long-lost 5th floor.

Lewis’s reopened with its 5th floor a reflection of 50s modernity with dashes of 60s style picked up along the way, having been renovated suffering major bomb damage during the blitz to take on its neo-renaissance, palazzo style facade that it still maintains today.

However, by the 1980s, the 5th floor had been relegated to a storage unit and had been pushed deep into its fraying box, out of public view until late in the decade, when local photographer Stephen King was allowed permission to investigate and chronicle its fading grandeur.

Once the heavy layer of dust is blown off, the images reveal a fossilised 1950s world that rediscovers its energy and style.

The 5th level preserved happy memories of the crisp interior design of the store’s formerly pulsing cafes and restaurants, emerging into a sleek art deco hallway from the store’s vintage gated elevator.

The ruins of the 65m tiled ceramic mosaic painted by Carter’s of Poole, which flanked the margins of one of the restaurants, were perhaps the floor’s focal point.

It’s as if French modernists Henri Matisse and Fernand Leger were given free reign to color the restaurant with expressionist portrayals of flatware and veggies. The summary comes to a close.