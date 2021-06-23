Lewis tells MPs that a “urgent solution” is needed to resolve the “sausage war” trade conflict.

Northern Ireland shoppers must be able to continue to enjoy cold meat products from the United Kingdom, according to Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

The minister was repeatedly questioned on the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol during Northern Ireland questions in the Commons.

The UK government and the EU are at odds over how to implement the protocol, which is part of the Brexit divorce agreement and aims to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

Deliveries of chilled meats, such as sausages and burgers, might be effectively barred from crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain to Northern Ireland by the end of the month under the terms of the agreement.

The United Kingdom is considering unilaterally extending the grace period for sausage shipments, which Brussels has warned might lead to retribution.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP’s Westminster leader, said it would be wrong for the EU to impose a ban on the sale of chilled foods, such as sausages, from the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland.

“What steps does he propose to take to prevent this from happening?” he inquired.

“Northern Ireland is a vital part of the United Kingdom, and its people should be able to continue to enjoy the items that they have purchased from Great Britain for many years,” Mr Lewis responded.

“Any prohibition on chilled meats would be antithetical to the protocol’s stated goals and would be detrimental to the people of Northern Ireland.

“As a result, an immediate solution must be found to allow Northern Ireland consumers to continue to enjoy the products and chilled meat items that they have purchased from the United Kingdom.”

“We’ve presented several possibilities for either extending the grace period or putting in place permanent arrangements,” he continued.

“We’re working hard to reach a consensus with our partners on these matters, but – as the Prime Minister has consistently stated – we will explore all alternatives in achieving our responsibility to ensure peace and prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland.”

