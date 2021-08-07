Lewis Gibson has been loaned out by Everton following interest from the Championship and the Eredivisie.

Lewis Gibson has signed a season-long loan deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 21-year-old defender is unlikely to play in today’s League One match against Charlton Athletic, but might be in position to face Doncaster Rovers next week.

Gibson received offers from eight teams this summer, including ones in the Championship and the Eredivisie in Holland, but he believed joining Darren Moore’s side was the best option for him at this point in his career.

Gibson spent half a season on loan with Fleetwood Town in early 2020, when he was one of the league’s best defenders.

A loan transfer to a Championship club is on the cards. The Royals scheduled a Reading match, but Gibson was mainly disregarded as the Royals preferred experience at the back.

So the 2017 Newcastle United recruit, who has impressed Rafa Benitez and his coaching team this summer, knew he needed guaranteed opportunities to help him improve, and when Sheffield Wednesday rekindled their interest in the January window, he accepted their offer.

Everton have the option to extend Gibson’s contract, which expires next summer, and are committed to his development, hoping that this loan would serve as a springboard for his Blues career.