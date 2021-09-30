Lewandowski, Corey After allegations of sexual assault, Kristi Noem is no longer a Trump PAC adviser.

Following public claims of sexual assault, a political consultant and longstanding ally of former President Donald Trump was ousted from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s team.

Corey Lewandowski, who was previously a significant figure in Noem’s political rise in the last year, has been charged with sexually abusing a GOP donor. According to Politico, Trashelle Odom was sexually handled, exposed to vulgar language, and “stalked” by Lewandowski at an event.

During his stint as Noem’s adviser, the governor’s office had a significant level of staff turnover.

Lewandowski “will not be counseling the Governor in reference to the campaign or official office,” according to Ian Fury, a spokesman for Noem’s office.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

He went on to say that Lewandowski was a “volunteer” who was “never paid a dollar” by Noem’s campaign or the state of South Dakota. Fury did not immediately reply to a question about whether Noem witnessed any of Lewandowski’s behavior at a fundraiser event in Las Vegas, where he was accused of harassment.

Maggie Seidel, a former top staffer to Noem, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that she thought it would be “outrageous for her to continue to socialize with Corey Lewandowski.”

In a statement to the outlet, she added, “He frequently touched me improperly, spoke terrible and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and afraid.” “I’m speaking up because he must be held accountable.”

Trashelle Odom is the wife of John Odom, an Idaho construction executive.

Politico reportedly said that it spoke with four first-hand witnesses who backed up Odom’s claims, as well as two others who communicated with her about the alleged occurrences.

Following Odom’s allegations, Lewandowski was fired from his position as the director of a Trump-supporting super PAC on Wednesday.

“Corey Lewandowski will be moving on to new projects, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for his contributions. In a statement, Trump spokeswoman Taylor Budowich said, “He will no longer be involved with Trump World.”

Pam Bondi, Florida’s former attorney general and a longtime Trump supporter who has been assisting the group, “has our total faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action,” he said.

Requests for response from Lewandowski and his lawyer were not immediately returned.

The former president’s political operative was involved. This is a condensed version of the information.