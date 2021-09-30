Letters from a jailed gang commander to a street dealer, titled “Brother 2 Brother Soldier 2 Soldier.”

A junior member of a well-known drug gang received letters from an incarcerated crime boss warning him to be aware of undercover cops.

Shaun Byrne, a former member of the Croxteth Young Guns gang (CYG), escaped yet another prison sentence in April when he ran a red light and smashed a high-speed motorcycle into a car.

Byrne, 29, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, after pleading guilty to reckless driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a license.

After the ‘Crocky Crew’ was killed, a notorious gun gang took over.

Byrne was a former member of the CYG, according to the court, and was sentenced to six years in prison in 2013 for conspiring to distribute Class A and B drugs. The Croxteth resident was merely selling drugs for the gang and not participating in any violence.

The CYG launched a wave of gunshots and arson attacks across the city, many of which were directed at underworld opponents.

The content of letters sent by senior CYG member Mark Thomas to Byrne in February 2011 can now be revealed by The Washington Newsday.

Thomas was serving a brief sentence at HMP Liverpool at the time, while Byrne had yet to be apprehended by authorities.

Thomas, who wrote in heavy street slang, says that several of his pals have been arrested, and advises Byrne and his associate Kyle Smith-Milson to avoid attracting police notice.

“The boys are all being jailed man,” the letter reads.

“Make sure you and Kyle (Smith-Milson) get out lad, don’t get nicked and end up here man yez are the only two left, so keep yeh s*** together yono how it iz.”

A word of support for Byrne and Smith-Milson finishes the piece.

“Tell Kyle that we love him and that we love you, brother, and that we’ll be fresh out in a few moons.”

Byrne is also warned in another letter about the increased police presence in the Croxteth area. “Nice the way you’re getting out on your own lad, but don’t be doing daftness kid, if you wind up in here, folks will be finished,” it says. “The summary comes to an end.”