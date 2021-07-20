Let’s Rock, a retro festival starring 80s legends, is taking to Liverpool Park this month.

Let’s Rock, a retro festival including Sister Sledge and Wet Wet Wet, is coming to Liverpool next weekend.

Since 2009, the event has taken place in cities across the country, including Leeds, London, Southampton, and Wales.

The family-friendly day festival will take place on Saturday, July 31st, and will feature a variety of musical acts and entertainment.

The lineup includes acts such as Adam Ant and Odyssey, among many others, and is billed as the “Very Best of the 1980s!”

“With a wonderful line-up of acts bringing you the very best of the 1980s, there is something to enjoy for everyone at this Family Friendly Festival!” Let’s Rock told fans.

Adult tickets (13+) are currently on sale, while children aged three to twelve are free to attend as long as they are accompanied by an adult (18+). Children’s tickets are limited to two per adult, although children under the age of three do not require a ticket to enter.

The Let’s Rock VIP experience is also available at their Club Tropicana VIP enclosure. Fast-track entrance, luxury restrooms, a welcome meal and drink, and access to exclusive DJ sets are all included in the VIP experience. The final batch of VIP tickets is now on sale, after the first three batches were all sold out.

Let’s Rock takes place at Wavertree Playing Fields in south Liverpool, dubbed “The Mystery.”