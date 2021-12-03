Let’s Hug Day: Quotes To Help You Understand The Importance Of Hugging Your Loved Ones

Every year on December 3, Let’s Hug Day is observed as a day to show your love for someone through the power of embrace.

Hugging is a universal gesture that has been used by practically all cultures as a means of communication without the need of words. Hugs can convey a variety of feelings such as gratitude, support, and compassion, and can be used to express anything from greetings to sympathy. Let’s Hug Day can help you grasp the importance of embracing someone, even if you don’t need a day dedicated to hugs.

When you embrace someone, a hormone called oxytocin is released into the bloodstream, which has been shown to help lower blood pressure, heart rate, and the stress hormone cortisol, according to research. Hugging not only strengthens bonds and fosters empathy, but it can also help with anxiety, mood, and memory.

Here are some quotes to assist you realize the magical power of hugging to communicate with someone.