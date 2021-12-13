Let’s Go Brandon Trump Christmas Decorations Video Goes Viral is a response to Let’s Go Brandon Trump Christmas Decorations Video Goes Viral.

On TikTok, a scathing critique of a video showing a Christmas tree decked out in Donald Trump flags has gone viral.

R. Michael McWhorter, a Florida-based film editor, released his take on a TikTok video that included a Christmas tree decorated out with Donald Trump 2024 flags and a life-size cutout of the former President, all while a remix of the song “Let’s Go Brandon” played in the background.

McWhorter, who uses the TikTok handle TizzyEnt, sent the reaction video to user @meganskaggs6 last week, which included the clip and his response before looping back to the beginning.

The video began with @meganskaggs6’s video of her Christmas tree, complete with Trump 2024 flags, American flags, and a life-size cutout of the former President in the background, which has been viewed over 581,000 times.

It was also accompanied by a remix of the phrase “Let’s Go, Brandon,” which became a popular anti-Joe Biden meme after NBC reporter Kelli Stavast falsely stated that spectators were screaming the phrase in support of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown. However, the crowd was heard yelling “f*** Joe Biden” according to the tape. McWhorter, on the other hand, seemed to have a problem with the footage, linking it to right-wing and conservative media assertions of a “war on Christmas,” in which Christian messages are allegedly taken from the holiday.

“Also them, ‘they’s want to take Christ out of Christmas,” McWhorter added in the looping footage. You may be furious with Starbucks’ holiday cup designs, but you’ll…” Since it was posted last week, the video has received more than 103,000 likes and 4,140 comments.

@meganskaggs6 and @tizzyent#stitch Take Christ out of Christmas. – TizzyEnt original sound Many of those who commented on the video backed McWhorter’s remarks and seemed surprised by the decision to decorate the tree with Trump decorations.

"Could you imagine stepping into someone's house and seeing this?" one commentator wondered. This is ridiculous, regardless of your political beliefs." "Christmas is supposed to be about Jesus, their savior," another commented. "I'm not able to anymore." "I've never seen such adoration for a person," a third said. Sure, we all support our favorite political party. However, these individuals.