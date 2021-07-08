“Let’s get the world back on track; get your immunization.”

Looking back on the months of lockdown, we’re thankful for social media’s block and delete buttons, as well as Facebook’s snooze feature.

Without them, I believe I would have gone insane.

It brought out the worst in people, who openly utilized these platforms to spread misinformation and make odd claims simply because they could.

They have no idea how much damage they can cause.

Although the firms are making an effort, there is no actual police policy in place on these sites.

Some of the comments are terrible.

The anti-vaxx movement is a good example.

They must have died and thought they’d died and gone to heaven because they were given platforms to make incredible claims in front of a captive audience during lockdown.

By the way, many of them are profiting handsomely on other people’s misery.

If you’re not sure what I’m talking about, watch the Anti-Vax Conspiracy on Channel 4’s catch-up service.

It was terrifying.

It was about the international movement against coronavirus vaccine, which has caused a schism in the country.

The program delved into the causes for this.

It was both intriguing and terrifying to watch.

They also made it plain that some people are making a lot of money.

It dealt with immunizations in general rather than simply the coronavirus.

Social media went bananas after the show.

I’ve realized that there’s no point in disputing or debating with these closed-minded individuals; they only want to indoctrinate others.

Vaccination is one of the safest and most effective health therapies for infectious diseases, as far as I know.

They’ve had a huge impact on reducing the global burden of infectious diseases.

Vaccines for polio, the flu, hepatitis A and B, measles, whooping cough, mumps, and smallpox have nearly been forgotten.

The list could go on and on.

We’ve been told that some vaccines may have side effects, but let me remind you that every medication in the world contains a list of possible negative effects.

People who are hesitant about having the Covid-19 vaccine, it seems to me, don’t have to seek far to find unpleasant rumors and hypotheses to fuel their fears.

This is because anti-vaccine organizations and people are working nonstop to spread terrifying false beliefs.

One that usually catches me off guard is when they say they're trying.