‘Let’s get it right,’ Kevin Campbell, a former Everton midfielder, said in response to Jurgen Klopp’s ‘antics.’

Kevin Campbell, a former Everton striker, feels Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s “clever antics” enthralled the Anfield crowd when the Reds defeated Arsenal 4-0 on Saturday.

When Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Klopp grew hot on the touchline and the Anfield crowd reacted, the game ended in a nervy goalless tie.

Following the altercation, Liverpool upped their game and finally put four past Arsenal, returning to winning ways in the Premier League and moving four points behind leaders Chelsea.

Klopp, as Campbell pointed out, is capable of raising the Anfield crowd, and his display of enthusiasm and support for his team achieved just that.

“It increased the temperature in the stadium.” “At Anfield, it’s always hot, but that moment elevated the crowd,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“Jurgen Klopp is a shrewd manager. Let’s be clear: he used the incident as a springboard.

Mikel Arteta wasn’t having any of Klopp’s antics. He was simply gesturing to the referee.

“It was Klopp who started it.” Arteta will undoubtedly defend what he has witnessed.

“However, that involves the 12th man.” As we’ve seen many times before, the team reacts to the crowd.

“Klopp made excellent use of that opportunity. It’s not the first time he’s done anything like this.

“After that, Liverpool raised their game, and the essential thing is that Arsenal couldn’t equal them.”