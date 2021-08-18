Let us know what you think of Everton’s transfer window so far and who you would sign.

Vote on how well you believe Everton’s summer has gone so far as the transfer window nears its end.

Rafa Benitez focused on recruiting two typical wingers, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, as soon as he arrived at the club.

In their opening game triumph over Southampton, the Toffees’ new technique of peppering the box with crosses appeared to succeed.

Asmir Begovic has also come at Finch Farm as a backup keeper and competition for Jordan Pickford, replacing Robin Olsen.

The Blues have been connected with a number of players this summer, with Max Aarons being mentioned as a possible right-back replacement for captain Seamus Coleman.

Philippe Coutinho and Dwight McNeil are two of the more well-known names that Benitez has been associated with as he looks to restructure Everton’s attack, but you may already be satisfied with the Blues roster.

Let us know what you’d do if you were in charge of Everton’s transfer business on Deadline Day.