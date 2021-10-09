Let us know if you’re going to let your kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The Halloween weekend is quickly approaching, but due to an increase in coronavirus diagnoses, some parents are hesitant to let their children participate in traditional trick or treating this year.

On October 31, groups of children dressed in Halloween costumes walk to the streets with buckets and bags, ready to collect candies and chocolates from their neighbors.

Trick or treating has always been a contentious matter, with many people opposing the practice of knocking on people’s homes late at night.

The Bombed Out Church in Liverpool will host an outdoor Halloween film festival.

When you add in the epidemic, some people say it shouldn’t be allowed to happen this Halloween.

We’d like to know if you’ll be letting your kids trick or treat, if you’ll be answering the door to trick or treaters, and if the epidemic has changed your mind about trick or treating this year.

You can participate in our survey by clicking here.