Let us know if you believe Covid limits should be reinstated.

As the number of instances and hospitalizations continues to grow across the UK, calls are being made for Covid limits to be reinstated.

But how do you feel about the reinstatement of safety precautions, such as mask use, social separation, working from home, or vaccine passports?

The announcement comes as the number of new Covid cases has surpassed 40,000 per day for the past week. The number of persons admitted to hospitals is also rising, though at a far lower rate than in the past.

Currently, the government is betting on a booster vaccine for vulnerable groups to prevent a large increase in cases that the NHS would be unable to handle.

