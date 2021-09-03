Lessons on Black Lives Matter from an elementary school teacher prompt an investigation into LGBT rights.

After viral Tik Tok videos showed the lessons on Black Lives Matter and LGBT Rights that she teaches her kids, a third-grade teacher at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Glen Ellyn, Illinois is being investigated.

The teacher, who operates a Tik Tok account in her spare time, has created a number of videos displaying inclusive books and resources that she occasionally discusses with her students, encompassing issues such as multiple identities. The films went viral with over 155,000 views after a conservative Twitter user gathered and shared them in one thread, tagging the district and making charges of “indoctrination.”

Activist teacher displays her book collection, which she uses to indoctrinate third-graders pic.twitter.com/VUZU5WnD9o

September 2, 2021 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok)

After receiving a rush of letters and texts from parents on all sides of the issue, school officials in District 41 outside of Chicago stated they are examining the situation. Some argue that third graders are too young to understand about subjects such as identity, Black Lives Matter, and the LGBTQ community. Some people praised the representation, while others said they didn’t want the concerns to be discussed at all.

Jennifer Huard, a mom who has spoken out in support of the teacher, told NBC 5Chicago that “representation counts.” She stated, “These students need to have their life reflected in the classroom as well.” “It isn’t just a mother and father, or a white family, or whatever. It’s pretty much everything these days.”

Huard backed the instructor in the face of nasty social media remarks directed at the third-grade teacher. Since the @libsoftiktok Twitter account introduced the recordings to a larger audience, the teacher has been the target of critical remarks from a broader spectrum of people, not just school stakeholders.

“I know as a mom, I would never want that to be shown to my own kids,” Huard told NBC 5Chicago. “If you see people in our community or those who aren’t in our community coming to these various Facebook pages or Twitter or whatever to share such hate, I know as a mom I would never want that to be shown to my own kids,” Huard said.

The district issued a note to parents saying, “District 41 has become aware of social media posts by a staff member that have appeared overnight.” This is a condensed version of the information.