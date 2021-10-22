Less than half of Americans support climate proposals that would significantly reduce emissions.

New research finds that less than half of Americans favor ideas to significantly decrease greenhouse gas emissions, as Democrats wrangle over climate change elements to be included in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation package.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, has spoken out against key climate change elements in the $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” package. According to reports, the White House has been scrambling to answer his concerns and come up with new strategies to tackle climate change. Meanwhile, fewer than half of Americans appear to support serious measures to address the situation.

Only 48% of Americans support cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, according to a poll conducted by Yahoo News/YouGov from October 19 to 21. Meanwhile, over a quarter of respondents (27%) are opposed to the notion.

Similarly, only 48% of those polled support restricting greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline-powered vehicles and coal-fired power plants. Nearly a third of respondents (30%) said they were completely opposed to the measures.

Even fewer people (43%) favor a proposal to reduce emissions by rewarding power companies that switch to renewable energy while fining companies that continue to burn coal and oil over time. Only 45% support “a program that forces polluters to pay a tax for each ton of carbon dioxide they emit,” which also provides “a refund for families making less than $400,000 per year” to offset any price increases on “gasoline, electricity, or home heating fuel.” Despite years of dire warnings from experts, only half (50%) of Americans surveyed see climate change as a “existential threat.” While the climate problem is viewed as a “existential threat” by a large majority of Democrats (78%) and less than a quarter (24%) of Republicans polled, only 45 percent of independents and less than a quarter (24%) of Republicans do.

For decades, climate experts have warned of the escalating danger caused by man-made pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. In 2018, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change cautioned that massive reforms would be required around the world in less than a decade to avoid the crisis’s worst consequences.

According to an assessment, more than 99 percent of scientific research on climate change reveals that the crisis is driven by human activities.