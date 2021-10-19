Leslie Bricusse, Songwriter for “Goldfinger” and “Willy Wonka,” is mourned by Joan Collins and Nancy Sinatra.

Leslie Bricusse, a Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer, composer, and playwright known for several memorable stage and movie songs, died on Tuesday. He was 90 years old at the time.

In a Facebook post, Bricusse’s son, Adam Bricusse, confirmed his father’s death. He wrote, “My Dearest Father passed away quietly this morning.” “Raise a glass in his honor.” Adam, as well as his wife, actress Yvonne Romain, survive Bricusse.

Bricusse’s representative said in a statement to the BBC that he died in his sleep “with a broken heart.”

Bricusse wrote some of the most well-known songs in the history of film and theater. This includes Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’s “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination,” the James Bond flicks Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice’s theme, and musicals like Broadway’s Jekyll & Hyde.

Several actors, singers, and thespians paid tribute to Bricusse on social media.

On Facebook, one of Bricusse’s close friends, actress and author Joan Collins, paid tribute to him, calling him “one of our time’s great songwriters.”

"Writer of #candyman #goldfinger and many more hits, as well as my dear friend Leslie Bricusse, passed away today," Collins continued. "He and his lovely wife Evie have been a part of my life for more than 50 years. I, as well as his many friends, will miss him tremendously."

Elaine Page, a singer, paid tribute to Bricusse on Twitter, calling him “one of the finest songwriters” and said the two had “been friends for many years.”

The news that Leslie Bricusse, the brilliant and great actress, has gone has shocked and saddened me. One of our most talented lyricists. My first professional part was in the musical Roar of the Greasepaint. We've been buddies for a long time. Tonight, my thoughts and prayers are with Evie and his family. Elaine Paige. David Walliams, a comedian and author, also tweeted a message to the guy, wishing him "a heartfelt farewell" and characterizing him as a "famous songwriter."