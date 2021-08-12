Les Dennis’ remark on Amanda Holden’s affair with Neil Morrissey.

Les Dennis made a humorous joke regarding Neil Morrisey’s affair with his ex-wife Amanda Holden.

Les brought up Amanda’s infidelity during an interview with Christopher Biggins for a new podcast.

According to Birmingham Live, the former Coronation Street star was on the podcast talking about his career with panto great Biggins.

Les couldn’t help but bring up Amanda’s famous affair with Neil Morrissey during the talk.

Amanda previously stated that the affair’s aftermath was a “dark moment.”

When asked about the time he co-starred in a panto with Mickey Rooney, Les recalled that the theater would warm up Mickey by playing Frank Sinatra tracks before they hit the stage.

“Mickey would be furious because, of course, Frank Sinatra ran off with Ava Gardner [Mickey’s wife],” Les remarked.

“It would have been like listening to Bob The Builder every night.”

From his first marriage to Lynne Webster, which lasted from 1974 to 1990, Les had a son named Philip.

On June 4, 1995, he married actress Amanda Holden. They had a brief separation in 2000 after Holden’s affair with actor Neil Morrissey was revealed in the press, before eventually divorcing in December 2002.

“I brought it on myself, I appreciate that,” Amanda remarked last year, “but nothing will ever be as horrible again.”

“It was a pretty bleak period. It got to the point where I couldn’t seem to breathe.

“Ironically, Less proved to be my savior. So the person I harmed the most in the world was the one who stood by my side.”