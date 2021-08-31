Leopard Snatches Toddler’s Throat; Child Gets 150 Stitches On Neck And Head

A leopard emerged from a nearby sugarcane farm and attacked a three-year-old toddler who was playing inside his house. The critically damaged toddler required 150 stitches to his head and neck.

According to The Times Of India, the incident occurred in Rajuri hamlet in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Sunday night.

The feline, which was hidden in the undergrowth nearby, pounced on the child while he was playing on the porch of the house. At the time, his parents were working in a neighboring cow shed.

“The leopard grabbed the boy by the throat and pulled him about 25 meters into the sugarcane thicket. Ved’s parents chased the beast down, screaming for aid, after hearing his cries. The animal subsequently abandoned the infant and fled, according to a senior forest department employee.

Ved Akshay Chaskar, the toddler, was badly hurt and bled profusely from the back of his neck and throat. He was transported to a nearby hospital before being transferred to a larger city hospital.

“On Monday, the doctor at the hospital informed us that the youngster had gotten around 150 stitches on his neck and head,” the official said. His condition, however, is now stable, and the wound is healing.

The leopard’s pug markings and bloodstains were discovered near the sugarcane thicket where Ved was pulled by forest officers who raced to the scene.

The Forest Department has decided to set up trap cages in the community to catch the animal as a result of the incident. Because there are so many sugarcane fields in and around the community, leopard sightings are common,” the officer stated. Banana and pomegranate fields are also present in the area, which attract tiny animals that become prey for large cats.

According to authorities, the family would be financially compensated for the child’s treatment.

A 2-year-old child in India just escaped the jaws of a leopard after her grandparents successfully fought the animal off. When the old couple bravely took on the enormous cat, the child’s right foot was already in its mouth. Her husband assaulted the animal with a stick while the woman kicked it. Despite the fact that the couple was hurt, the animal departed the scene, leaving the infant behind.