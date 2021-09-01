Leopard Pounces From Tree On 12-Year-Old, Mauls Child To Death Brutally

In the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a 12-year-old kid was mauled to death by a leopard while gathering vegetables from his family’s field.

According to The Times of India, the leopard, which was lurking in a tree, pounced on the youngster before attacking him. People working nearby hurried to help as the child began to wail. The infant, however, was lifeless and bleeding severely by the time they found him.

The victim was sent to a community health center, but was later transferred to a nearby hospital because the former lacked a blood transfusion facility. The toddler died in the hospital on Monday while undergoing therapy.

The incident occurred one mile from the Dudhwa tiger reserve’s buffer zone, according to authorities.

The divisional forest officer, Anil Patel, stated that his crew discovered pug prints of an adult leopard in the region.

He reportedly stated, “The woodland around the settlement is flooded, and this leopard must have ventured out of the forest in search of food, as no big cat assault has been reported here in the recent past.”

Following the incident, forest officials advised communities to go in groups and not to let children walk alone.

According to Ommcom News, quoting IANS, authorities stated the victim’s family will receive approximately $7,000 in compensation.

As people have converted wildlife habitats into farming, the amount of animal-human conflicts has increased recently.

A 10-year-old boy’s half-eaten carcass was discovered in a forest in the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh last month.

According to authorities, the boy was attacked by a leopard while grazing cattle in a woodland with his companions. While the victim and his companions were strolling around, the large cat was said to be hiding in the bushes. The leopard appeared out of nowhere and leapt on the youngster, dragging him away.

A 2-year-old girl miraculously escaped the jaws of a leopard in Madhya Pradesh after her grandparents battled the animal off.

When the leopard crept into the backyard and tried to drag the youngster away, the family was sleeping on the floor of their home.