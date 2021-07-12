Leopard Mauls and Eats a 2-Year-Old Child Who Was Sleeping Outside Her House; Victim’s Remains Found

A leopard mauled a toddler to death while she was resting outside her home in India on Sunday.

The two-year-old girl was from Bhandariya village in Gujarat’s western state. The leopard had escaped by the time the girl’s family discovered the leopard had attacked and hauled the child away, according to authorities. Later, the victim’s remains were discovered.

“It ate about 70% to 80% of the body. Only the victim’s clothing could be used to identify her. Forest range officer Arpit Bhariya informed The Times of India that four cages had been set up in the region to capture the wild cat.

The leopard may have been drawn to the house by the goats tethered nearby or by the leftovers from the family’s non-vegetarian dinner, which were abandoned nearby, according to forest officials.

“We received two accounts of the occurrence. In the first instance, her parents were not informed of the incident until it was too late. According to the second, the mother noticed the leopard dragging the infant away but was too terrified to scream. Her corpses were discovered around 500 meters from her home, according to Nisha Raj, the region’s deputy conservator of forests.

The event occurs just one day after two ladies were hurt in a leopard attack in the state’s Amreli district’s Garamali hamlet, according to a forest department official.

The two ladies were allegedly attacked while resting outside a shed of farmland in the village on Friday night, according to authorities. One of the victims was seriously injured.

According to the Gujarat state government, 67 people have been killed in leopard attacks in the last five years. Leopards assaulted 718 people in various sections of the state between 2015 and 2019, according to The New Indian Express.

In May, an 8-year-old child was mauled and killed by a leopard while sleeping close to her parents on the balcony of their farm house.

When the attack happened, the victim’s five siblings were asleep close to her.

The leopard is said to have come up to the terrace, snatched the girl by the neck, and then jumped down with the youngster.