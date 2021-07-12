Leopard Mauls and Eats a 2-Year-Old Child Who Was Sleeping Outside Her House; Victim’s Remains Found

A leopard mauled a toddler to death while she was resting outside her home in India on Sunday.

The two-year-old girl was from Bhandariya village in Gujarat’s western state. The leopard had escaped by the time the girl’s family discovered the leopard had attacked and hauled the child away, according to authorities. Later, the victim’s remains were discovered.

“It ate around 70-80% of the body. The victim could be identified only by her clothes. Four cages have been set up in the area to capture the wild cat,” forest range officer Arpit Bhariya told The Times of India.

The leopard may have been drawn to the house by the goats tethered nearby or by the leftovers from the family’s non-vegetarian dinner, which were abandoned nearby, according to forest officials.

“We got two versions of the incident. In the first, her parents came to know of the incident very late. According to the second, the mother saw the leopard tacking away the child but couldn’t shout due to fright. Her remains were found around 500 meters away from her home,” Nisha Raj, deputy conservator of forests in the region, told The Indian Express.

The event occurs just one day after two ladies were hurt in a leopard attack in the state’s Amreli district’s Garamali hamlet, according to a forest department official.

The two ladies were allegedly attacked while resting outside a shed of farmland in the village on Friday night, according to authorities. One of the victims was seriously injured.

The state government said in March as many as 67 persons were killed in leopard attacks in Gujarat over the last five years. According to The New Indian Express, leopards have attacked 718 persons in different parts of the state between 2015 and 2019.

In May, an 8-year-old child was mauled and killed by a leopard while sleeping close to her parents on the balcony of their farm house.

When the attack happened, the victim’s five siblings were asleep close to her.

The leopard is said to have come up to the terrace, snatched the girl by the neck, and then jumped down with the youngster.