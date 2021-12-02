Leopard intrudes into school and attacks a student

In India, a leopard wandered into a school and attacked a pupil who was sitting in an empty classroom.

The event occurred at the Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College in Aligarh in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. When the student entered the classroom without realizing the animal was inside, he was mauled and left bleeding. Following the attack, the leopard was confined to the classroom.

According to NDTV, the sighting sparked a tremendous uproar outside the campus as personnel waited for forest officers to arrive and remove the animal.

The leopard was captured on camera lounging inside an empty classroom, and the video has now gone viral. The predator can be seen roaming around the classroom in the 35-second clip. Scratches and bite marks can also be seen on the victim’s arms and back in the footage.

“As soon as I walked inside the classroom, I noticed a leopard. The animal attacked and bit me on the arm and back as soon as I turned away “According to NDTV, Lucky Singh, the student who was bitten by the animal, Singh was injured in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“This morning, a leopard entered the campus as students were arriving. An animal assaulted one of the students. The injured toddler was taken to a government hospital where he was treated. He has returned home and is doing well “The principal of Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College, Yogesh Yadav, said NDTV.

“The leopard is in room number ten at college. The authorities in charge of the forests have been notified. The local police station has also been informed. We’ve been keeping an eye on the animal via CCTV “Yadav explained.

Times Now News received another video of the animal withdrawing into a corner as the workers confined it inside the empty classroom. According to the publication, there was a stampede-like situation as individuals scattered in separate directions as word of the leopard sighting spread.

In a similar incident, a leopard broke into a girl's hostel in India in December 2020, causing a panic. Later, the animal was discovered stuck beneath a couch. Mousumi Bora, the proprietor of the girl's hostel in Guwahati, Assam, mistook the animal for a stray piece of cloth and attempted to pick it up before discovering it was a leopard. Officials from the Forest Service were able to calm the animals.