Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Child In Front Of Playing Friends On The Road, Victim Dies

A leopard attacked and took away a 10-year-old child who was playing with his pals on a road near a village in India, according to reports.

The tragedy occurred in the state of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning. The victim was among a group of other little boys when the leopard attacked them, according to local officials, according to IANS. While the others ran for their life, the leopard seized one of the boys and mauled him to death.

According to NDTV, the boys then alerted the villagers, who raced to the location and attempted to capture the beast. They were not, however, successful. The victim’s body was discovered at the crime scene. Another child was also hurt in the incident, according to authorities. The extent of the injuries, though, was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, V.C. Meshram, the Forest Development Corporation’s manager, told local media that a rescue team from the Pench National Park had arrived on the spot to tranquilize and catch the leopard. Villagers have encircled the leopard in an area, according to Meshram, but have been warned not to hurt the animal. Forest officials have not yet captured the leopard as of Tuesday morning.

According to local media, this is the fourth such attack in the district in the last two months, with leopards mauling civilians to death.

A leopard killed a 50-year-old woman on Oct. 19 while she and other women were cutting paddy in a field in Ugli village.

Leopard-human conflict has increased in recent years in the state and elsewhere in the country, as more land is being utilized for farming, bringing people into close proximity to the animals in their natural environment. This has resulted in an increase in human fatalities, as well as leopard deaths, since many animals have been killed as a result of the threats they offer.

In the first eight months of this year, 56 leopards were discovered dead in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Hindustan Times.

In the five years leading up to 2021, 255 leopards were discovered deceased in the state, according to official data. Poaching has been related to many of these cases.