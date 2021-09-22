Leopard drags an 8-year-old girl into the forest, and the animal is caught after the child’s body is discovered.

An 8-year-old girl was dragged into a forest by a leopard in India, where she was assaulted and killed.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand’s northern state. According to NDTV, local officials initiated a search for the girl and discovered her body behind a bush near her home. Karishma Vishwakarma has been identified as the victim.

Forest officials had set up a trap to apprehend the leopard who was guilty for the child’s death.

“We had set up a cage at a distance of 100 meters from where the girl’s body was discovered on Sunday. “When the leopard came to consume the kill, he was locked in the cage,” divisional forest officer Vinay Bhargava told the Hindustan Times.

After Pithoragarh district magistrate Ashish Chauhan instructed them to catch the leopard without killing it, Bhargava claimed the forest department’s staff made every effort to cage it.

Leopards have been terrorizing various sections of Uttarakhand, according to local media, increasing concerns about man-animal conflict.

“Due to the abundance of bushes, big cats, especially leopards, find suitable hideouts near residential areas. From July to October, their travels are more frequent,” Tanuja Parihar, ranger, Bhakhra range of forest, told the Hindustan Times recently.

A 3-month-old baby’s mangled remains were discovered in a forest in Gujarat over the weekend in a similar event. According to local media, the body was discovered a day after a leopard snatched the youngster away while his mother was conducting domestic duties. “It’s possible that the leopard entered the house to search for other animals kept within the residences in this region. At the time, deputy conservator of forests R.M. Parmar was cited as saying, “The child was on a cot near the spot where the animals were housed, and the leopard may have stolen it away.” Forest officials built up a cage to catch the leopard in this case as well. Despite a bait being placed inside the cage, the animal had not been caught as of Tuesday.