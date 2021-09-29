Leopard drags a 4-year-old child by the neck, and the victim’s body is discovered in a sugarcane field.

A leopard mauled to death a 4-year-old Indian boy who was sleeping on his home’s terrace when the beast dragged him away.

The incident occurred on Monday in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand’s northernmost city. The leopard is said to have seized the child, Raj Singh, by the neck.

When the boy’s parents learned of his disappearance, they began searching for him and alerted other family members and neighbors. The boy was discovered hours later in the hands of the leopard in a nearby sugarcane field near the Khakhra river, according to The Times of India.

The leopard retreated from the scene as the crowd erupted, leaving the child’s body behind. Villagers rushed to the child’s aid and sent him to the Sitarganj government hospital, where physicians pronounced him dead, according to the Navbharat Times [Google Translate].

“After being mauled by the huge cat, the youngster died from severe injuries to his neck. According to reports, Nannakmatta police station house officer D.S. Solanki said, “We have informed the forest department to take required action,” adding that the child’s body had been submitted for an autopsy.

A leopard attacked and killed an 8-year-old child in a similar occurrence in the state earlier this month after dragging her into a jungle.

The girl’s body was discovered behind a bush near her home after local officials initiated a search for her.

Karishma Vishwakarma was recognized as the victim.

Forest officials had set up a trap to apprehend the leopard who was guilty for the child’s death. “We had set up a cage at a distance of 100 meters from where the girl’s body was discovered on Sunday. The leopard became locked in the cage when he came to consume the kill, according to Vinay Bhargava, divisional forest officer at the time.

According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s “Status of Leopards in India 2018,” India’s leopard population in 2018 was projected to be 12,852. According to the New Indian Express, Madhya Pradesh had the most leopards with 3,421, followed by Karnataka with 1,783, Maharashtra with 1,690, Tamil Nadu with 868, Chhattisgarh with 852, and Uttarakhand with 839.