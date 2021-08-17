Leopard Drags 10-Year-Old Boy Away In Front Of His Friends; Child’s Half-Eaten Body Discovered

In the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the half-eaten body of a 10-year-old kid was discovered in a forest after he was mauled and dragged away by a leopard.

On Monday, the child had gone to feed cattle in a woodland with his buddies when the tragedy occurred. The leopard was alleged to be hidden in the bushes while the victim and his pals were roaming around, ignorant of the animal’s presence, according to the police. According to the Free Press Journal, the leopard then leaped on the youngster and carried him away.

The boy’s buddies managed to flee the scene and returned to the town to alert the rest. Locals arrived at the location in the hopes of rescuing the child, but all they found was the boy’s disfigured body.

When the leopard saw the locals, it bolted, leaving the child’s body behind, according to the Free Press Journal.

After a while, the beast reappeared and attempted to remove the half-eaten body. A person in the region spotted the leopard and alerted authorities. Villagers yelled and showered the leopard with stones, prompting the animal to flee into the forest.

Sandeep, Raju Bhil’s son, has been identified as the victim. The remains of the victim have been sent for an autopsy, according to the police.

This was the second leopard attack on a toddler in the last 39 days, according to local media. According to Nai Dunia [Google Translate], an 8-year-old boy was kidnapped by a leopard while sleeping in his crib.

Madhya Pradesh has the largest number of leopards in India, according to the “Status of Leopards in India 2018” report released last year. The state has 3,421 leopards, followed by Karnataka (1783) and Maharashtra (1783). (1690). While the country’s growing leopard population is a source of pride, it is also creating animal-human conflicts as the human population continues to encroach on wildlife habitat.

A 5-year-old child was mauled to death by a leopard earlier this month in Himachal Pradesh. The leopard attacked the victim outside her home, near a woodland area. A search was begun by the police and the forest department, and the girl’s decapitated head was discovered the next day beside a drain. The girl’s partially eaten body was later discovered in the jungle.